Editor’s Note: The views expressed here are not financial advice. We recommend that you do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.

2021 was a pretty great year for crypto. Most of the biggest coins grew by well over 100%, and even the smaller altcoins posted big numbers as well.

But, we’re about to kiss 2021 goodbye and look forward to 2022. There are several signs that 2022 will also be a pretty big year for crypto, but many investors still don’t know which coins to buy so they can kick back and enjoy.

For now, most crypto investors seem more interested in – Bitcoin and Ethereum. Since they’re the biggest coins in the market, it’s easy to get confused about which coin to buy. Below, we’ll shed some light and help you to determine which coin is a better option.

How Did the Two Coins Perform in 2021?

2021 isn’t over, but it looks like a good time to compare both Bitcoin and Etheruem’s performances. Here are a few things to note:

Bitcoin traded at $28,878 on January 1. It currently trades at $48,882, so it’s gained 69.2% this year.

Ethereum started 2021 trading at $733. It currently trades at $3,956, so it’s gained 439.6% this year.

Bitcoin’s all-time high is at $69.068. Its current price is 41.2% lower than its high

Ethereum’s all-time high is at $4,874. So, its current price is 23.2% lower than its high.

If you’re considering the price increases alone, Ethereum looks like the better option. However, a lot of other things can influence 2022. Here are some things to consider:

Most Institutions Prefer Bitcoin

One of the biggest drivers of Bitcoin’s price is institutional adoption. Institutions are big companies or very wealthy individuals who can buy large amounts of Bitcoin, causing the price to go up.

When Tesla announced back in February that it had bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, its price shot up by over 10% in 24 hours. That’s the type of power that institutions have.

When it comes to crypto, institutions tend to prefer Bitcoin since it’s the most valuable coin. Institutions have been buying more cryptocurrencies lately, and many more could join in 2022. If this happens, Bitcoin’s price will shoot up even more for sure.

Ethereum is the Best for Developers

While Bitcoin focuses on helping people to send money, Ethereum is focused on developers. Today, the Ethereum blockchain is the most popular in the world. Almost everyone builds on the blockchain, and they use the Ethereum coin for fee payments. As more developers use Ethereum, its coin’s price should go even higher.

We’ve seen the rise of crypto concepts like decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the past two years. Most of the people who work in these spaces use the Ethereum blockchain to work, and we believe that this will continue into 2022.

Bitcoin Needs Better Regulation

One of the primary factors that could affect Bitcoin’s price is deregulation. Even though it has been around for 13 years, only a few governments fully embrace Bitcoin. The same goes for other cryptocurrencies.

In countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, there are a lot of discussions over whether Bitcoin should be accepted as a currency or a financial asset. If governments decide to allow Bitcoin to operate freely, more people will feel confident to buy it.

There are some signs that regulation will change in 2022. If this happens, Bitcoin’s value will definitely grow.

Ethereum Has Operational Issues to Overcome

While Etheruem has become very popular recently, it isn’t perfect. With more people using the Ethereum blockchain, it has become really slow. Transaction fees in the blockchain have also shot up to the moon, and a lot of people definitely don’t like this. Here are some things to note:

Because of its problems, many developers have moved from Etheruem to one of the “Ethereum killers” – especially Solana .

. Ethereum’s developers hope to address these problems with Ethereum 2.0 – its big upgrade

For now, Ethereum 2.0 is expected to go live in 2022.

If Ethereum 2.0 is successful, the Ethereum blockchain will be convenient for developers again.

But, if it fails, then more people will rush to other blockchains, leaving Ethereum behind.

Safe to say, 2022 will definitely be a big year for Ethereum.

Buy Bitcoin and Ethereum in Nigeria

If you would like to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum in Nigeria , crypto exchanges like Quidax are your best bet. are your best bet. Crypto exchanges offer the opportunity to buy with Naira, USDT, or even the dollar.

With crypto exchanges, you get benefits like low fees and fast transactions. You can also check out their customer service if you have any questions or challenges.

Note: Do Your Own Research (DYOR)

If you’re looking for which coin is the best to buy amongst Bitcoin and Ethereum, you’ll need to do your research. Both coins have pros and cons, and you need to know what you’re getting into before you invest.

We recommend that you check the charts, watch the news, and pay attention to what people are saying about your favorite coins on social media.