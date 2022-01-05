Oleka Udenze

House of Representatives aspirant, Oleka Udenze has made a passionate appeal to the Executive Governor of Enugu state as the leader of the party in the state to favorably consider the youth bloc in his considerations for candidates for local council chairmen and ward councillors in the upcoming council elections.

Udenze in a statement said this was one of the ways to address leadership failures in the country.

It reads: “All over the world, youths are taking charge of the political arena and making their mark in service to their people. This has in many ways ensured development of these nations and its sad that’s not the case in Nigeria. Yet we are looking for solutions to our leadership failures in high heavens while the youths hold the ace to changing the narrative of this country for better.

“As the wave of bright youths in politics is sweeping all over the world and bringing about innovative and brilliant leadership, Enugu must not be left behind. Our youths are of bright minds and can effectively deliver in the discharge of their duties in any capacity so Local Council seems like a great start.

“We are the most exposed and educated electorate in the political history of this country so it would be tantamount to folly not to involve us and expect anything to change for good.

“Our huge contributions to the continuous development of the political landscape of Enugu State cannot be overstated so it’s not out of place if we demand for at least five local council chairmen to come to this bloc. We have rightly earned our place and should be given the opportunity to serve.

“I sincerely hope His Excellency will see reason with this request and that would definitely earn him an enviable place in the politics of this country and posterity will be kind to him. I’m eager to see a 25year old emerge as Local Council Chairman in this round.”

Vanguard News Nigeria