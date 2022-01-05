By Ikechukwu Odu

It was fanfare at Aji, Essodo Ancient Kingdom in Igbo-Eze North Council Area of Enugu State when the Chairman of the Council, Prince Ejike Itodo, was honoured for his exceptional performances in infrastructure development and security of lives and property in the council area.

Itodo also received a chieftaincy title of Odibo Oha, which translates to ‘Servant of the masses’ from the traditional rulers for his human-oriented and all-inclusive governance style.

Giving a welcome speech during the reception in his honour, they noted that they were celebrating the gains of the longstanding relationship with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the completed and ongoing infrastructure development in the local government and for appointing their sons in his government.

In the address which was signed by the member representing Udenu/Igbo-Eze North Federal Constituency, Hon. Simon Atigwe; Igwe Simeon Osisi Itodo; President- General of Aji Town Union, Ichie Sylvester Ayogu; and the National President of Aji Youth Movement, Dr. Kevin Itodo, they said: “The reason for this epoch-making occasion is to celebrate our beloved son, Hon. Engr. Prince Williams Ejike Itodo, the Executive Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Council whose first tenure has signposted numerous democracy dividends, courtesy of the gracious support of our amiable governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“We the people of Aji, Essodo have no other affirmation than the heavenly declaration of Jesus Christ, son of God, and make bold to declare that Hon. Engr. Prince Williams Ejike Itodo is our beloved son in whom we are well pleased.

“As soon as he took over the mantle of chairmanship of Igbo-Eze North, he quickly learnt the dynamic leadership styles and winning ways of Gov. Ugwuanyi which are anchored on meekness, humility, empathy for the poor and downtrodden, regard for the nobility and reverence for the Almighty God.”

They, however, pleaded with Governor Ugwuanyi to address a chronic erosion menace in the community and equally release funds for the construction of Nkwo Essodo Modern Market, insisting that “the fund for the construction of the market is …beyond the financial strength of the community.”

The Managing Director of Ferotex Construction Company, Engr. Festus Oshaba, who also spoke during the ceremony, described the council chairman as a unifier of all the political stakeholders in the local government, adding that everyone is now working with unity of purpose for the development of the council.

Equally, the traditional ruler of Ufuogbo community, also in the council area, Igwe Benedict Odowneze, said the honour on the council boss was well-deserved, adding that he is focused on everything he does.

Other stakeholders, including the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ugwuanyi, Hon. Kentus Eze, and Founder of COSIN Foundation, Dr. Chris Onyekachi Simon urged the chairman to continue with his excellent track records in leadership.