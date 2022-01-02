.

By Dennis Agbo

The people of Nkanu East local government area of Enugu State have called for support from other parts of the state in their quest to produce the next governor of Enugu State, saying it was extremely marginalized.

The plea was made on their behalf by a delegation of leaders of the council during a visit to the former governor of the state and senator representing Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, in Agbani, Enugu State.

The group said Senator Nnamani was deliberately chosen as the first port of call in their consultation and sensitization visits in recognition of his pivotal role in the politics of Nkanu land and Enugu State in general.

In their various speeches, the members of the delegation argued that since Enugu East Senatorial Zone was favoured by the ingrained and long-standing zoning formula in the state, the position of the governor should be further ceded to Nkanu East local government area, saying it had suffered extreme neglect and marginalization in the state.

They noted that the council is blessed with governorship aspirants who have all it takes to provide visionary and transformative leadership in the state anchored on peace and inclusive development.

The delegation described Nkanu East as a vast local government area spanning a large expanse of land that borders on a long stretch of Ebonyi State, as well as Aninri, Awgu, Nkanu West, Enugu South, Enugu East and Isi Uzo local government areas, stressing that no other local government area in the state has such territorial complexity amid acute infrastructural deficits.

They said the council deserved the governorship slot to energize and stimulate development as has been done in other areas of the state, adding that it will bring political opportunities, human and infrastructural developments and also give a sense of belonging to the people of the area.

They said their position was based on justice and precedence and relying on the ultimate justiciability of the governor of the state, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is known for his kindness and for his belief in equity and fairness.

Responding, Senator Nnamani described the council’s case for the governorship slot as compelling, pointing out however that by precedence, it is the governor of the state that chooses his successor.

He advised them to extend their consultations to other stakeholders across the state, expressing the hope that political leaders in the state and the various communities will be guided by conscience in picking the next governor of the state.

Others in the delegation led by the former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji, were a former Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Sunday Onyebuchi, former member of the House of Representatives, Nkanu East and West federal constituency, Chief Anayo Edeh, former secretary to the state government, Dr. Gabriel Ajah, former council chairman, Ejike Ani, HRH Igwe Abel Nwobodo, HRH Igwe H. Edeani, HRH Igwe Moses Ideyi, HRH Igwe Okeke Arum and others.