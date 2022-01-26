Senator Abiodun Olujimi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Senator Abiodun Olujimi, one of the governorship aspirants in the ongoing PDP primary election in Ekiti state, has stepped down

Olujimi represents Ekiti South senatorial district in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

She alleged that the delegates list had been doctored, hence she had no confidence in the ability of the organisers to deliver credible exercise.

With this development, sixteen aspirants are now competing for the Governorship ticket of the PDP in Ekiti state.

