By Tosun Jegede

In life, especially in politics, it amounts to a colossal failure if one’s philosophy terminates with his or her physical occupation of political office.

No wonder the saying that success without a successor is a failure. Even the Good book admonishes parents to leave inheritances for their children.

No doubt, in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and within Ekiti and the National political space, His Excellency Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose, Her Excellency Chief Senator Biodun Olujimi and His Excellency Engr Segun Oni have become enviable personalities. They have attained landmarks and records; leaving behind legacies for those looking unto them as models.

However, a big challenge of leadership is how not to fall into the error of ignoble exit and the need to leave the dance when the ovation is loudest. Leaders sometimes commit unpardonable mistakes when they hold passionately to their past glories longer than necessary.

It is wisdom to know the most honourable time to exit the stage and carefully hand over the baton to loyal and capable lieutenants. Genuine visions are always bigger than their originators, hence, the need to know when it’s best to inject into the scene new ideas and capable (sufficiently schooled) hands.

Ekiti State PDP is, in fact, an institution, a political phenomenon which recommends itself to students of politics or political researchers, for studies.

The three great politicians earlier mentioned have had significant impact not only on their party, the PDP; and not only on their state of origin, Ekiti State, but on politics generally and Nigeria at large. They appear to have slightly different perspectives and approaches to some fundamental issues. They also enjoy some significant influence and followership. But one strong factor binds them together: they all love Ekiti State and Ekiti people very passionately.

It is this undeniable love that prompts me to make the following suggestion as the Ekiti 2022 gubernatorial election draws near. It just dawns on me that the present political atmosphere within the PDP in Ekiti has provided not only an acceptable way out but an error free solution that will unite the party towards victory at the polls.

My candid advice therefore is that Senator Biodun Olujimi and His Excellency Segun Oni join hands together with His Excellency Ayo Fayose to produce Kayode Adaramodu as a unity governorship candidate of the PDP. This is a master stroke that will effectively settle whatever rift that may exist within the party. It is no longer a secret that Adaramodu is godson to the three leaders.

Kayode Adaramodu, as a Banker, was known to many of us as one of the major contributors, both in financial and technical terms, to Engr Segun Oni’s victory in 2007. It is on record that Adaramodu advised his political mentor against his decision to leave the PDP for the ACN (now APC) when he did in 2014. This however did not stop their relationship from being cordial.

Senator Olujimi’s struggle for a South Senatorial District person to emerge as the next governor of Ekiti will find a competent answer in Adaramodu, a man who has always deferred to the Senator as the PDP leader in the Senatorial District.

Former governor Fayose’s love for Adaramodu is an open secret in Ekiti. Despite Adaramodu’s neutral position in the factionalization of the party in Ekiti, Governor Fayose has never hindered Adaramodu free access to the members of his group. He has on several occasions commended Adaramodu for his maturity and the decency of his Campaign.

With Adaramodu at the helms of affairs in Ekiti, Oni’s “Unfinished Business Agitation” is achievable; while ‘Iya’ would have been victorious concerning her “South Agenda” pursuit; in the same vein, Oshoko’s records of “victory over the power of incumbency” will be sustained. And most importantly, that’s the only visible or plausible answer to Ekiti’s passionate cry for help.

By doing this, PDP surely must have used one stone to kill several birds: to the delight of Ekiti people. It is time for the PDP in Ekiti to unite towards actualizing the rescue mission of our National leadership.

Omooba Tosin Jegede, former Deputy Chief of Staff in the Engr Segun Oni’s Government, wrote fro Ado-Ekiti