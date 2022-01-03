.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Stakeholders and the entire people of Offerekpe Agbaja village in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday handed over 58.32 hectares of land to Ebonyi State Government for the construction of Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science, and Technology in the State.

During the handover ceremony, a letter was jointly signed by the leadership of Offerekpe Village including Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, Development Union President, HRH Eze Emmanuel N. Nwojiji, Traditional Ruler, Agbaja Community, Chief David Nwankwo Alo, Chief Anthony Nwazufu Egbe, Anthony Nwigwe Nworie, Village Head (Offerekpe Agbaja), Peter Nwamkou Mbam, Village Head (Nduofutu Offerekpe Agbaja), Ferdinand Onuku Mbam, Village Head (Ojiegbe Offerekpe Agbaja) and John Ije Nwavuta, Village Head (Igwekaenyim Offerekpe Agbaja), and dated January 3, 2022, and presented to the Governor in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area, when Izzi people paid him (Umahi) a Christmas Homage.

The letter read in part: “Following these magnificent strides by your Government and uncommon love for our people, we the stakeholders and the entire people of Offerekpe Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area of Eboni State, wish to officially hand over to Ebonyi State Government, a 58.32 hectares of land for the siting of the above-

mentioned university.

“It is our firm resolution that in all your policies and plans for Ebonyi State, we

will always come first in obeying your directives, in the promise that this giant

institution to be built in our village will be taken good care of, in all ramifications.

“Your Excellency, as we thank you immensely for this show of love, please

accept our warmest regards and assured commitment to your Government.”

In response, the Governor thanked the Izzi clan for the donation to the state government while assuring them of his commitment to ensure that the university is deployed in his administration.

Vanguard gathered that the development would further strengthen the Ebonyi state educational sector, empowerment, employment, and the overall development of the State.

Recall that the bill for the establishment of the University was submitted and passed into law by the State House of Assembly and subsequently accented to by the Governor on December 23, 2021