Nigerian soldiers

A peace advocacy group, Unity Advocacy Group has stressed need for Nigerians to support and cooperate with the Armed Forces to restore peace in troubled spots in the country.

They said statements analysing recent raids on bandits by the Nigerian military is capable of weakening the resolve of troops.

UAG in a press release on Wednesday signed by the Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion therefore urged well placed Nigerians not to make statements that will dampen morale of troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The group said the leadership of the Armed Forces has never hidden it’s support for dialogue as a way out of the challenges.

According to the press release “The leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has transversed the length and breadth of the country meeting with stakeholders on need for peace.

“What is needed now is the citizens support and cooperation for the Armed Forces to perform their duty of restoring peace and order.

UAG said that troops must not be demoralized as they perform their duties.

“While not speaking for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, we speak as stakeholders in the Nigeria project who are affected by the situation in the country, we are against any form of insinuations that will further dampen morale of troops, especially when coming from highly placed personalities.

“Troops of the Armed Forces are our brothers and sisters, we must not expose them to enemies of the country. They have made enough sacrifices in terms of human and material resources. They need our support,” UAG added.