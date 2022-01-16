By Juliet Umeh

Despite making digital technology theme of its 5th year anniversary lecture today, the Real Estate Technology Company, VEGAHs, would take a moment to settle humanitarian issues, when it will feed at least, 100 vulnerable people randomly picked off the slums in Lagos.

It is part of the activities lined up to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The celebration which began with a thanksgiving service yesterday, will continue with carnival and gala night today and, Islamic prayers on Friday to round the anniversary off.

Operations Director of the DUKAN Group, said Vegahs was established in 2016 to bridge the trust gap between clients and land owners often complicated by the policy somersaults of regulators.

He said: “Vegahs surprised industry watchers, as a new entrant, by developing the VinoFacility App – the coding system which is a unique identifier for individual industry actors and traces their success.

“The VinoFacility Web App cut out a reputation for Vegahs through the deployment of competencies that manage real estate portfolio covering clients and consultants databases.

“The App promotes the green environment by subscribing to cloud computing to secure client consultant activities. Apps like VinoFacility enable the estate industry in Nigeria to keep pace with international best practices with fewer building collapses.”

Amadi noted that the entry of Vegahs into the estate development market was consolidated by the innovative landbank, a savings investment solution, often seen as a retirement scheme that allows individuals or groups select property investment and pay “small-small” or rather according to a preferred payment plan.

He said: “It is a real estate savings scheme that is flexible and yet convenient for a targeted real estate investment portfolio. The acceptance of these innovative customer friendly products is a clientele that is discerning and exuberant.”