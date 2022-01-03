By Dirisu Yakubu

Immediate past National Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to explore dialogue as a means of addressing the yearnings of agitating groups in the South-East geo-political zone.

Akobundu who stated this in a New Year message to Nigerians said with hard work, dedication and unity, the challenges facing the country would become a thing of the past.

“I call on the federal government to immediately ease the tension in the South-East by heeding to demands for political solution and dialogue to address the issues agitating the people.

“South-Easterners are not violent but peace loving and very hardworking people who are mostly misunderstood.

“Moreover, the time has come for leaders of the South-East to put aside all personal interests and come together once more to find lasting solutions to the economic, political and social challenges facing our region,” he said

According to the PDP chieftain, “the South- East is blessed with abundant natural, and most importantly, a highly ingenious, inventive, hardworking and resilient human capital resources that when fully developed and harnessed, will guarantee the desired economic revolution in the region.

“May I on this note particularly celebrate the resilience, industry and determination of the people of Abia state. I urge them to march into the new year with such spirit and move our dear state, Abia, to the next level of prosperity.

“I congratulate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and all the people of Abia state on the New year and urge us all, as citizens of God’s own state, to remain united, prayerful, focused and continue in caring for one another as we move to higher realm of God’s glory,” he added.