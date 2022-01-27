.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A deposed traditional ruler, the Deji of Akureland, in Ondo state, Oba Oluwadare Adepoju is dead.

In a statement by the spokesman for the Adesina Royal Family of the Osupa Ruling House, Prince Dapo Adepoju said the late monarch passed on in the early hours of Thursday after a brief illness.

The statement said “Oba Oluwadare Adepoju has passed on to the eternal glory this morning, January 27, 2022, during a brief illness.

“He passed on in a private hospital in Abuja early hour of today.

“The late Oba Adepoju was deposed by former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko on grounds of misunderstanding between the monarch and his wife.

“Before his transition to eternal glory, the deposed monarch prayed for the peace of Akure Kingdom.

“He said he did his best in defending his people while on the throne.

The late deposed Deji of Akure Kingdom said God made it possible for him as a son of the Osupa Ruling House to ascend the throne as the Deji of Akure Kingdom 100 years after the reign of the Ojijigogun Ruling House.

“The 45th Deji promulgated and ensured the implementation of reasonable market price control during his reign. He also recovered and took possession of Ilula Recreation Centre from a powerful cabal back to the Akure Kingdom.

“Oba Adepoju during his reign also provided local security and fair judgement was the order of the day.

“Shortly before he passed on, he predicted that Akure shall be great specifically that an Akure son would lead Nigeria as President.

The statement added that the late monarch “urged the good people of Akure Kingdom to always live in oneness and peace.”

