•It’s a challenge to all councillors — Hon. Sinebe

•I knew the sufferings of my people — Hon. Daye

By Chancel Sunday, PATANI

THE councillor representing Patani Ward 6, Ekise Quarters, in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon. Daye Ekiseh, has built a public water project for his constituents with monthly savings from his salary.

Ekiseh, who presented the project to his constituents during its commissioning/handover ceremony last week at Patani, said he was pained seeing old men and women going to the river to fetch water for domestic use.

He said: “I know the pains my constituents go through to get water for domestic consumption. They have to go to the river, both young and old, to fetch water from River Forcados; a tributary of River Niger, for domestic use, which itself is not clean. I was born in the creek of Bomadi and I saw that this problem of potable water is a big challenge in the riverine area.

“So, when I was elected, I decided to address this problem in my ward, yes, I have to devise a means to solve the problem immediately. So, I planned and concluded that I would deduct and save N100,000 from my monthly salary of N300,000.

“I did and barely 10 months in office, I was able to complete the project. I’m so glad that my dream for my people has come true and I give glory to God for the enablement.

“The next step as regards this project is to build more fetching points in different locations around the ward to avoid overcrowding.

Future Plan

“My next plan for my people, by the grace of God, is to embark on street electrification which will be done in no distant time when the constituency funds are made available. My estimate is about 30 poles spread across the various streets in the ward. Leadership is all about service to the people and we are working hard, the chairman of the Council is working hard and we will continue to work for the people.”

Excitement

However, the locals lauded the project and thanked the councillor for the unequalled feat.

The lawmaker representing Patani Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Sinebe, who commissioned the project said: “What Ekiseh has done for us shows that the party, PDP, is working.

“The party has given every councillor a mandate to deliver, at least a project for the people that elected them and this is the time. I urge the remaining 19 councillors in Patani Local Government Area to do at least a project to thank the people that elected them into office. This project is a challenge to all councillors.”

An elated Patani Local Government Council Chairman, Mr. Isaac Aguanah, urged all councillors to emulate what Ekiseh had done to affect positively the lives of the constituents.

Uncommon gesture

Mrs. Christiana Oyadongha, an elderly woman who danced and appreciated God for the project, said: “We have never seen this kind of project executed in our community before, nobody has done this for the people of Ekise Ward 6, and I pray God to lift him higher.” In the same vein, Mrs. Josephine Oki commended the efforts of the councillor with gratitude to Almighty God.

The chairman, Ijaw National Congress, INC, Kabowei Clan and chairman of Ekise community, Chief Richard Sinebe, on his part said: “This project is an attestation to the fact that the present administration is really bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of Ekise.

“The people are supposed to benefit democratically and that’s what our son has demonstrated by sacrificing for the people out of his own salary without waiting for constituency funds. The project is a plus for the community and that is why the whole community came out for the commissioning.

“As chairman of the community, we are saying thank you Hon. Daye Ekiseh for blessing us because one of the worst challenges of people in the rural area is potable water and we thank him for this laudable project.”

