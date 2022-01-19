Sly Foundation

A non-governmental organisation, Sly Foundation, has extended its philanthropic gestures to a schoolboy, gifting him a pair of crutches and a school bag.





Our correspondent learnt that the incident took place in Ughelli area of Delta State, recently. While the name of the beneficiary is not known, it was gathered that he is the only child of his parents, a situation many described as ‘heartbreaking’.

READ ALSO:Delta govt donates 5 armoured carriers to army, police





Recounting the experience, founder of the NGO, Sylvester Omobor, said: “This is what happened earlier today. I met the young boy around the streets of Ughelli. He told me about not having a bag for school and that he needed a new set of crutches I had to get him a new school bag and new set of crutches, for easy mobility to school.





Sly Foundation has, in recent times, embarked on several philanthropic outreaches which include paying medical bills of indigent patients and donating books and other educational materials to communities in Delta State. Recall that the humanitarian foundation has been seen, in recent times, giving to both the needy and physically challenged around communities in Delta State.