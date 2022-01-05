By Dennis Agbo

It was a throwback of historic tradition and culture of naming an age grade, when on Monday December 27, 2021, a category of 10 years age bracket were named Agunechmba Age Grade of Ikem-Asokwa community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Age grade naming is not an annual function, but one that happens every six years, depending on when the age brackets organise themselves to choose a name.

But the Agunechemba naming ceremony became a spectacular event in Ikem, following an earlier deviation that characterized the preceding age grade in the community; but the Agunechemba Age grade united the federated Ikem autonomous communities and reasserted the long-standing tradition of age grade naming procedure.

To buttress its uniqueness, the age grade of 1966 to 1976 made a colourful outing; dressed in the Igbo Ishiagu native attire to depict the age grade’s name, Agunechemba, the lion that watches over the community, at Ikem-Uno Primary School.

They were blessed by the Ndioha, the council of elders who used their Oduatu to pray for the progress of the age grade. Leader of the Elders Council, Edeoga Christopher Ede blessed the energetic youths and urged them to keep the community’s flag flying.

The traditional rulers’ council led by HRH. Igwe Felix Ogbuke of Ikem-Etiti autonomous community asked the age grade to remain focused on the development and elevation of the community.

Queen Mother, Lolo Elizabeth Okwor remainded the youths that they were the strength of the community and urged them to live up to their name as the protectors of the values and ethos of Ikem-Asokwa.

Chairman of the age grade, Mr. Lebechi Eze promised the elders that the age grade will not disappoint them. The ceremony featured the Odabara traditional music of Ikem-Asokwa, the Egwu-Ogene rythmic dance and many other cultural displays.