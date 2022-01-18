Olorogun Dafe Dandolor has felicitated with the commissioner for science and technology in Delta State, Mrs. Jennifer Adesen- Efeviroro as she marks her birthday anniversary today.
Dandolor, in a goodwill message, said Adesen- Efeviroro has every cause to celebrate and thank God Almighty for her life.
He commended her, for her immense contributions towards the growth of technology in Delta State, especially with her various programs to promote innovation.
According to him, Adesen- Efeviroro has shown capacity, that women in politics can lead, with the growth under her watch in the ministry of science and technology.
“On behalf of my family, I join your family, friends, well-wishers, and party faithful to thank God for His continued guidance and protection for you”.