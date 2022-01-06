…Seizes N13. 796 b worth of goods

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated the sum of N2.240 trillion in 2021. The Amount, according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Compt. Joseph Attah, exceeded the target of N1. 678 trillion, set for the year by 33.49 percent.

He added, in a statement, this afternoon, that last year’s collection was also about 43. 45 percent above the N1. 562 trillion generated in 2020.

According to Mr. Attah, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col, Hameed Ali (Rtd) described the feat as “a result of resolute pursuit of what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by covid-19.”

He said that NCS revenue generation profile has continued to be on the rise, annually, due mainly because of the ongoing reforms in the Service, especially the strategic deployment of officers strictly using the standard operating procedure; strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department; and automation of the Customs process thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process.

Other reforms according to Mr. Attah included a robust stakeholder sensitization resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance, as well as, increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above every other consideration.

The spokesman also disclosed that the Service seized 5,096 assorted items with a duty paid value of N13.796 billion, with 160 suspects at different levels of investigation or prosecution.

In order to boost national economy and enhance security, Mr. Attah said that the NCS installed three new Scanners in Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Onne Ports, in the year under consideration.

He said that a mobile tracker was also introduced. The tracker is a mobile application that enables individuals to remotely validate any declaration/payment and most importantly the status of any vehicle/cargo at any point.

The PRO added that the E-customs take-off process has reached the stage of final signing of agreement.

According to him, “NCS remains totally committed to the course of protecting national security and economy. We call on Nigerians, especially the business community to support the NCS as our borders open to African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in order to benefit from the trade agreement and other cross border activities

