We can’t afford to sacrifice competence on altar of zoning

..those speaking about my relationship with Wike are intellectually lazy

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

Senator representing Central Senatorial Districts in Cross River state ,Prof. Sandy Onor has described those promoting Zoning as cowards who dont have what it takes to contest the Party’s ticket under a free and fair process.

Prof.Onor further asserted that since the advent of the current democratic experience in 1999 zoning has never been practiced in the state .

READ ALSO:178,459 fire arms, ammunition missing from Police armory-Audit report

Onor made the assertions while briefing journalists on Monday at the Ernest Etim Bassey NUJ press Centre said that the state cannot afford to sacrifice competence on the altar of zoning.

His words :”Zoning has never, and I repeat, zoning has never been practiced in our state since the advent of the current democratic experience in 1999 and cannot afford to sacrifice competence on the altar of zoning, as we prepare to choose a candidate for the governorship or any other election.

“Those who are promoting and spreading the message of zoning are either cowards who do not have what it takes to contest the party’s ticket under a free and fair process, or are ethnic jingoists who are only interested in misleading our people in pursuit of their very personal and selfish interests.

“Nobody or group of persons should divide our state and its people in the name of zoning. We are a people who share commonalities with deep historical roots and it would be thoroughly unfair for anybody to fan the embers of geo-ethnicity, just to satisfy thier selfish ambition,” he said .

Speaking further he stated that in the course of the consultative visits, leaders of PDP were united in their resolution that the contest is open for anybody who thinks he has what it takes to contest, no matter what part of the state the person comes from.

He said the leaders were firm on this, as reflected in the communiqué they issued backing up their resolution adding that he is a firm believer in Local Government system which he intends to revive when he becomes governor.

He said the Local Government treated with utmost disdain and are treated like the money that comes to then as if it’s not their own.

“The local government system will be resurrected and its full autonomy restored. Our people depend on this tier of government for survival. I have been a local government chairman and had also served as chairman of the local government service commission. Under my watch, the dry bone called local government system in our state will live again.

“I am not the only person who has support from outside , Duke had support from outside ,Same with Imoke and Ayade ,why is my case different . On my Own I have done well for myself and a moving force to reckon with at any level .

“For my relationship with Wike I’m a proud to be associated with him,because he has been amongst the few persons who have carried PDP along .Those against my ambition feel aggrieved because they cannot twist and turn me like a porn , those who are speaking about my relationship with Wike are intellectually lazy,” he said.