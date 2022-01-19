..

.As Aregbesola predicts Nigeria will soon overcome insecurity

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA; The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor has said that the decrease in the level of youth interaction and alienation in the decision-making processes and developmental activities was capable of fueling increase in violent crimes, anarchy, political instability.

Gen. Irabor who spoke during a two day Youth and Security Summit organised by the Abuja Global Shapers Wednesday in Abuja expressed fe that the development may lead to destruction of critical infrastructures, loss of livelihoods and by extension, a retardation in the economy and impinged national security in the country.

He noted that the national security connotes freedom from danger or threat to the nation’s ability to defend and develop itself, promoting its core values and legitimate interests, as well as the ability to enhance the well-being of its citizenry,.

The CDS insisted that there must be substantial investments in job opportunities, access to education and good healthcare for Nigerian youths to enable them thrive and contribute positively to the society.

According to him, there is strong correlation between youth engagement and national security, explaining that a meaningful interaction and involvement of a youth populace in governance and administration is likely to facilitate a peaceful and conducive environment for economic growth and development.

“Youth engagement is essentially making the youth ‘part and parcel’ of the fabric of the stability and safety of society towards enhancing national security.

“The converse also holds true, a decrease in the level of youth interaction and alienation in the decision-making processes and developmental activities would result in increase in violent crimes, anarchy, political instability leading to destruction of critical infrastructures, loss of livelihoods and by extension, a retardation in the economy and impinged national security.

“Thus, it is essential that youths know, understand and imbibe certain core values and qualities that would guide them into being positively engaged towards enhanced national security.

“The Nigerian youth must therefore inculcate the spirit of self-discipline and submission to legitimate authority for a stable and progressive society. I therefore urge you to be positively engaged in this regard.

” This is my renewed call for the re-emphasis of value-driven programmes. I will like to implore you all to be agents of value addition. Values often influence one’s behaviour as they aid decision-making between alternatives. I often tell people,

“Don’t strive for legacies, rather pursue value addition and eventually you will have a legacy”.

“One must build values in the aspects of courage, candour, competence anchored on skills, and commitment in every endeavour.

“Stakeholders at all levels must strive to create a system that grows the potentials of our youths while discouraging them from engaging in ignoble ventures.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Interior Ogbeni

Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola assured that the nation will soon overcome the challenges of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping amongst others which has given many causes for concern.

Insisting that the country is not excepted from evolving security issues globally, the Minister noted that the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is working assiduously to end the current spate of insecurity in Nigeria,

Speaking on the theme ‘Building Trust for an improved security response in Nigeria’, Aregbesola noted the topic will elicit proactive discussions that will proffer an integrative approach towards building trust for an improved security response in the country.

The Minister said, “It is imperative that the country is tied with best practices to strengthen the security of the country to ensure that trust and improved security is reinstated.

“One thing is certain: we will overcome the current predicament, and Nigeria will indeed will be great again.” he added.

He commended the organisers for bringing people of values to put young people at the national security conversations and more so to improve collaboration between security agency and to discuss important and pressing matters which will improve civil-Military relation in affected communities.

Maintaining that the initiative will obviously serve as a booster towards nation building, Aregbesola insisted that it must be supported and encouraged.

In his address, Abuja Global Shapers Curator, Umar Abdulmalik noted that the initiative will bridge the gap between youths and security agencies to restore peace in communities.