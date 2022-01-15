Kaffy

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular dancer, Kaffy has asked those who are not happy with her decision to walk out of her marriage to either unfollow her on Instagram or deal with it as she has chosen her path.

The dance queen shocked fans during the week after she announced in her new podcast episode ‘JustKaffy’ that her marriage to her ex-hubby, Joseph Ameh, a music director and drummer has ended.

Kaffy got married to Joseph Ameh in 2012 and their union was blessed with two children.

However, in an Instagram post, Kaffy wrote, “I am Kaffy…I have chosen my path! Deal with it or Unfollow.”

In another post, the popular choreographer said she could see clearly now after her marriage crashed.

“Those who know me know that I am more than a dancer. I explore my full humanity through dance. I am an advocate for human excellence and advocacy and productivity.“My marriage failed for so many reasons and I am grateful it failed because I was blind and now I see. Follow me and I go show you wetin I see so you won’t fall like me and if you do, you shall rise. I am Kaffy”, she wrote.

She had earlier announced during an episode on her podcast that her marriage had crashed.

She said, “I have always wanted to see the best version of my ex and even taking the chance of breaking this marriage was also to see that we both grew into what we are really supposed to be.

“Separation isn’t the end of life for both parties involved. In fact, if both of you are honest about why you have to go apart, you will realize how much better life can be. Some people make it back, some don’t. What is ultimate is the outcome borne out of love.

“My truth has set me free from a lot that was wrongfully conditioned by various elements and one step at a time I will share: My mistakes, how I identified them, surviving depression, my process to healing and the kind of help I got. And so many life lessons I learnt and still learning ( I will always be a learner for life ).

“People need to know! A life out there can be saved, a marriage out there can do better than mine and more importantly, a second chance is always there for us all to take,” the dance queen wrote.

