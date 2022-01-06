By Sola Ogundipe

A new study has found “that early treatment with blood plasma donated by people who have recovered from COVID-19, called convalescent plasma, reduced new COVID patients’ risk of needing to be hospitalized by as much as 54 per cent.

“In the study conducted at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, between June 3, 2020, and October 1, 2021, researchers used plasma with high levels of antibodies against the COVID-19 virus, and the transfusions were done soon after someone got sick—within 9 days of when their symptoms started.“

If approved for use outside of clinical trials, convalescent plasma could be an alternative to monoclonal antibodies and other treatments for COVID, it was gathered.“In the trial, a total of 1,181 patients at 24 sites in the United States took part all over the age of 18 and had had COVID-19 symptoms for fewer than 9 days, and none of them had needed to be hospitalised by the time that they were ready to get the transfusion.

“During the study, half of the patients received convalescent plasma in their transfusion and the other half received a dose of plasma that had no COVID-19 antibodies as a placebo (or control).“Out of the 589 patients in the group that got the placebo plasma, 37 (6.3 per cent) had to be hospitalized.

In the group that received the convalescent plasma, 17 out of 592 had to be hospitalized.“According to the study’s findings, the convalescent plasma group’s relative risk of needing to be hospitalized for COVID was reduced by 54 per cent.“

David Sullivan, a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and co-lead author of the study, said that the findings showed “a clear difference. It’s clear daylight between the two curves, with a risk reduction of 54 per cent.

“Our findings suggest that this is another effective treatment for COVID-19 with the advantages being low cost, wide availability, and rapid resilience to the evolving SARS-CoV-2,” said Kelly Gebo, also co-lead of the study.

The study has not been peer-reviewed. Most of the plasma that was used in the study was collected in 2020 before variants like Delta and Omicron had started to circulate.

