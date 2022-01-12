By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- RESULT of a study undertaken by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, NIPRD, has shown that accelerated development of COVID-19 vaccines was responsible for the many side effects associated with the vaccines

The safety and side effects of the vaccines, according to the study, were equally responsible for vaccine hesitancy in Nigeria.

The report of the study undertaken in Abuja, using a cross-sectional approach to undertake online and physical data collection with a validated questionnaire, also showed that other factors could include several negative campaigns against the safety of the vaccines.

The study intended to examine COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the country, explored areas associated with vaccine hesitancy whilst also assessing a willingness to pay for emergent vaccines.

During the exercise,a total of 1767 valid responses were received. The female participants were in the minority (42.2%), the majority (54.9%) of the study participants were between the ages of 18 and 30 years, and more than half (53.8%) of the participants were educated up to first-degree level.

While presenting its findings, the study said: “ Slightly above half (52.9%) of the study participants indicated that they were worried about side effects that may be associated with COVID-19 vaccines, and this may likely prevent them from taking the vaccine. A strong majority (85.1%) of the study participants indicated that the COVID-19 vaccine should be administered at no cost to citizens.

“Only a quarter (26%) of the participants were willing to pay a fee for COVID-19 vaccination. Also, older participants and those that had been previously infected with COVID-19 were more likely to pay for COVID-19 vaccination.”

The study, therefore, advised that “to avoid poor implementation outcomes associated with vaccine hesitancy, population concerns about safety should be highlighted and comprehensively addressed during enlightenment campaigns.

“Also, developing engagement strategies that clearly outline that benefits associated with COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the associated risks, can help better inform the populace and consequently improve their acceptance of the intervention.

“Paying a fee for COVID-19 vaccination may reduce uptake of the vaccine as revealed by this study. Since it is critical for government and policymakers to develop contextual strategies aimed at achieving optimal immunisation, this emergent evidence can help improve uptake and reduce hesitancy.

“The current policy direction suggests government’s responsibility for funding the first phase of the immunisation campaign. If a policy change is being considered, findings relating to the willingness to pay from this study can underpin an effective selection framework.

“Individuals of the male persuasion and being previously infected with COVID-19 were associated with higher willingness to pay for COVID-19 vaccination. Similarly, when compared to their younger contemporaries, older persons were more likely to pay to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The study, therefore, insisted that assuring citizens of the safety of vaccines was critical to achieving public health immunisation goals.

“Nevertheless, given the accelerated development of these vaccines, concerns expressed in this study are logical and if not properly addressed, could increase hesitancy”, the study advised.