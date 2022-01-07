Coutinho

By Emmanuel Okogba

Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park.

The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours.

Part of the deal includes an option to buy understood to be around €40m and valid till June.

Coutinho has struggled to get game time at Barcelona and hopes to race against time to get into shape before the World Cup later this year, if he expects to get called up.

Club coach, Steven Gerrard is said to have a played a major role in the signing of the Brazilian as both were teammates at Liverpool during Coutinho’s first stint in the Premier League.

Gerrard reportedly had more than three direct contacts with the player in the last 48 hours.

Aston Villa will pay around 65% [with taxes] of Coutinho’s salary.

“Sixty three caps for Brazil, a serial winner, played for Barcelona, was incredible at Liverpool”, Gerrard said in a Thursday pre-match presser when asked about Coutinho

“I can understand why a lot of supporters up and down the country are speaking about him. I don’t think you get a nickname as a Magician if you’re not a special footballer.

“He’s someone I’ve got an incredible amount of respect for.

“He won two league titles for Barcelona, he won two Copa del Reys. If you go and have a look at his Wiki page, you’ll see a serial winner wherever he’s been.

“I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about the player. He’s a friend of mine.”

Coutinho may likely feature in Villa’s next week league game against Mancheter United.

