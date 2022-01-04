By Evelyn Usman

There was commotion at the Idimu-Isheri Road, Lagos, on Tuesday, as a high tension power cable snapped, fell across the road, depriving vehicular and human movements on the axis.

As of press time, the South-West Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said the agency had contacted management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

They would ensure the restriction of power supply to the affected area.

Farinloye also cautioned parents and school proprietors around the axis to discourage their children, pupils and students from playing around the affected cable lines.

Farinlioye said already, the situation had caused gridlock in the area.

He stated that “Though power supply to the area is presently out, NEMA has contacted top management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ensure power supply is not restored.

“This will subsists until proper repair works are done on the line to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the residents in these areas.”

