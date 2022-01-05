CITN executives at the media briefing.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria has announced programmes to celebrate its 40 years anniversary of regulating tax in Nigeria.

Speaking at a briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, the anniversary committee chairman, Foluso Fasoto, said that during the last 40 years the institute passed through storms.

“We are celebrating 40 of regulating profession in Nigeria. During the last 40 years the institute passed through storms which God helped us to overcome.

“The celebration will start on January 20 with Jumat service that will be held at the Ikeja mosque,” he said.

Fasoto also said part of the activities lined up by the institute to mark the celebration between January and February included tax walk in all the district societies nationwide and at the national headquarters, public lecture and visit to IDP camps, orphanages, among others.

“In this context, the Council deemed it fit to put the necessary machinery in place to celebrate the 40 years of our existence as a foremost professional tax institute,” he concluded.

President of the Institute, Mr Adesina Adedayo said the institute will ensure awareness creation and partnership with the government to advance taxation development in the country.

“CITN has also ensured that it is living up to its duty to continually enlighten and educate the public and stakeholders alike through members of the profession, district societies and the institute.

“We do this through advisory, involvement and participation in activities geared towards improving the legislative, administrative and policy frameworks of tax education, administration and practice.

“We make informed input to government fiscal and tax policy direction and also update our members on emerging tax policy and related issues. These achievements and more would be highlighted in the course of the celebration events.”

“The institute, which started on February 4, 1982 as Association of Tax Administrators and Practitioners, thereafter metamorphosed to Nigeria Institute of Taxation and became chartered by Decree No. 76 of 1992 (now Act. No. 76, CAP C10, LFN 2004) as the foremost institute recognised by law to regulate the taxation profession in Nigeria,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria