SPECIAL REPORT

A MAN of humble beginnings, Charles Mba, is the Chief Executive Officer of CDV Group, a leading real estate organisation with a presence across Nigeria.

He was neither born great nor had some greatness thrust upon him. He was just like any other child. He, like their children, learnt to crawl, walk and run. At a tender age, Mba demonstrated an immense aptitude for learning and a passion for business. He attended St Teresa’s College, Nsukka, after which he proceeded to the University of Nigeria, UNN, Nsukka, where he studied Microbiology.

Mba cut his teeth with Emzor Pharmaceutical Company in Lagos, where he acquired necessary fundamental business skills. He later moved to Mitchell Engineering Limited as Site Manager.

Thereafter, he was poached by Newsite Limited, a real estate and property development firm based in Lagos, where he worked as a Senior Project Manager. Mba left paid employment and ventured into private engagement in the real estate and property development sector in 2002.

His foray into real estate and property development brought quality competition to the market and sparked an innovative approach to property marketing. For instance, he revolutionised home ownership by building affordable luxury homes for the urban population, especially in Lagos. He achieved this by moving from building high profile homes to medium-income homes in choice areas.

“My turning point was when I moved from high profile buildings to medium-income homes. Though we started well in building luxurious houses when the economy of the country started nose-diving, we switched to building affordable homes that more people can acquire because the economy wasn’t good enough to support the market for luxurious homes anymore. So, that was when we developed this idea of building terrace houses which are cheaper, affordable and less expensive for people to buy. And when you watch the population of the country and you watch the distribution of wealth, you would see that the people in the average class are more than the people that can afford the luxury,” he told Vanguard in an interview.

His firm, CDV Properties & Development Ltd, is a top player in Nigeria’s property development sector. Its priced but affordable real estate assets, which spread across Nigeria include and are not limited to CDV Mini Estate, Whiteoak Estate, Southlake Homes Phase 1, 2 and 3, Diank Terraces, Silkywhiteoak and Applewood Estates 1,2 and 3. They are spread across Nigeria’s property hub, Lekki, Lagos. The company is basically an engineering, construction and real estate firm providing technical services to various projects and clients. The firm provides thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians.

Another area Mba has distinguished himself is philanthropy.

His foundation, Charley Mba Foundation, is known to provide scholarships to deserving young people in his state, Enugu and beyond. Some are sometimes employed in his organisation after their studies. He is also known to take care of the sick and the needy as well as provide support for community development.

Mba, who is being honoured by Vanguard as Real Estate Icon of the Year, is a fellow of several professional bodies including but not limited to Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management & Politics, Ghana, CIPRMP, and member of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, REDAN. In 2021, in recognition of his achievements in entrepreneurship and philanthropy, he was conferred an honorary doctorate degree by the European America University Commonwealth of Dominican, in Accra, Ghana.

He sits on the board of JASONS Academy, Coutics Investment Limited and CILAN Workforce Limited. Mba is from the Orba community in the Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Vanguard News Nigeria