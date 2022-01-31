The Economic Sustainance Group (ESG) has described as a morale booster the recent visit of the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor to troops of Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe.

The group said the visit will boost the AFN fight against crude oil theft which has caused the country loss of revenue and environmental degradation in the Niger-Delta region.

ESG said the visit will further strengthen the troops and send a message that the Armed Forces is determined to protect the oil and gas installations within the South South geopolitical zone with the best of their abilities.

The group commended the CDS for his warning that any personnel engaging in illegal oil bunkering will be punished

ESG in a press release signed by the President and Secretary of the group, Okoro Anselem and Baba Usman respectively appealed to leaders in the Niger-Delta and other oil producing communities to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria tackle the menace.

The group linked the ravaging soot in Rivers State to crude oil theft and lamented it’s effects on the people.

The group said the present leadership of the Armed Forces immediately on assumption held a meeting with the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari to discuss the security challenges being encountered in the execution of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas pipeline project and other oil installations across the country.

According to ESG “Leaders of the Niger-Delta region should as a matter of urgency intensify support and cooperation with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to deal with this nefarious activity that has caused the people serious health challenges.

“We can’t continue to neglect the soot problem in Port-Harcourt and environs. The health implications cannot be overemphasized.

“The recent visit to the region by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor is a pointer that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is determined to decisively deal with the situation.

“Similarly, the country is loosing revenue that would have been channelled into economic development.

“Now is the time for us to come together, restore and preserve the Environment for the health of our brothers and sisters in oil producing communities,” ESG added.