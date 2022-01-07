PHOTO CREDIT: CAF

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will for the first time in the history of the competition use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for all 52 matches of the tournament starting in Cameroon this weekend.

The competition will kick-off on Sunday, 09 January 2022 with hosts Cameroon playing Burkina Faso at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon. The final match will be played on 06 February 2022 at the same venue.

Previously, CAF has used VAR starting from the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019. However, CAF has advanced with plans not only to improve the image of refereeing but also produce world class match officials in Africa.

A list of 63 top match officials, including women top referees Salima Mukasanga (Rwanda), Carine Atemzabong (Cameroon), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco) and Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco) will officiate the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 matches.

The list consists of 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and eight video assistant referees from 36 countries. The roster includes two referees from the CONCACAF as part of our inter-confederation skills exchange program.

Vanguard News Nigeria