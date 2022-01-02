*As he confers titles on Ngige, Nwozo, Oye, AIG Umar, others

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE traditional ruler of Awka Kingdom, Obi Gibson Nwosu has called for the establishment of blacksmith village in the Anambra State capital to serve the South East geopolitical zone.

Awka is famous for blacksmithing in Igbo land, although the industry is losing its popularity due to neglect.

Speaking during the biennial Egwu Uzu festival in Awka, during which he conferred chieftaincy titles on some prominent people, the Monarch said that the call became necessary to ensure that blacksmithing, which the people of Awka were known for would not fade away completely.

Among those who received titles were the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye, Senator Uche Ekwunife representing Anambra Central, a media practitioner, Chief Abuchi Nwozo and Assistant Inspector General Police, AIG Garba Umar who served as Commissioner of Police in Anambra State.

Others who were honoured include former governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, a Commissioner in the Federal Character Commission, Mrs. Ginika Tor, a member of Anambra House of Assembly, Dr. Pete Ibida, among others.

Obi Nwosu, who said that blacksmithing had taken the people of Awka Community to various parts of the world, recalled that the gate at the Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth in England was constructed by Chief John Uzoka from Umuogbu village in Awka, adding that the establishment of the blacksmithing village in Awka would ensure the sustenance of the important culture of the people among the Igbo communities.

He commended the Anambra State government for the massive development in Awka, noting that such projects as Awka City Stadium, the Anambra International Convention Center and other infrastructure have improved the face of the community.

Speaking during the event, the Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese, the Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim described culture as the people’s way of life, even as he called on Igbo traditional rulers to abolish certain cultures that negate human existence.

Ibezim, who prayed for permanent return of peace in Awka Community, charged the people to continue with their support to their traditional ruler, Obi Gibson Nwosu to attract more robust development in the area.

Commending the traditional ruler for honouring them, Senator Ngige recalled his efforts that ensured the transformation of Awka from a glorified village to a modern state capital during his administration as the governor of the state despite the difficult times he passed through in the hands of political godfathers.

He called for unity among the people so as to attract more developmental projects in the area.

The chairman of the 2021 Egwu Uzu festival and director Emeka Anyaoku Institute of International Studies and Diplomacy at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Austin Nnonyelu described Awka as a blessed community and urged the people to invest in the community.