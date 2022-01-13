James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on a one-day official visit to Ogun state to commission some projects.

Buhari, who dressed in flowing agbada made with the popular local “Adire” fabrics arrived at the Gateway City Gate Monument, Sagamu-Interchange-Abeokuta at 11.37 am in the company of Abiodun.

He was received by dignitaries including the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo State), Gbenga Oyetola (Osun State), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe State) Ogun State former governors, including Chief Olusegun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel, Senator Ibikunle Amosun among others.

The President in the company of Governor Abiodun has commissioned the 14km Epe/ Ijebu-ode Expressroad in the state,

Ogun Gateway City at Sagamu interchange and the 42km Abeokuta/ Sagamu road.

Other projects to be commissioned include two housing projects. 527 units of a low and medium Housing Scheme at Kobape and the high-brow, 83 duplexes at the Kings Court Estate at Oke Mosan in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Thereafter, the President is expected to hold a town hall meeting with critical stakeholders and party faithful in Abeokuta, the state capital.

