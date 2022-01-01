By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigerian Air Force ( NAF) has allegedly killed scores of bandits in Zamfara forests including a king pin, Alhaji Auta.

Report has it that Auta aka king of bandits ,was so notorious in the Birnin Magaji area of Zamfara State, where he and his men had made life unbearable to many peasants.

“Alhaji Auta, has been killed in an air strike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).Many of his gang members were also eliminated during the operation around his camp located at Jama’are Bayan Dutchi, in Nasarawa Mailayi District of Zamfara on Saturday,” a source close to the government, has said.

There was a mild jubilation amongst the locals when news of Auta’s death broke out, even as they said Auta and 4 others were responsible for most of the heinous acts associated with banditry across the rural state.

Although many sources have confirmed Auta’s death and that of scores of other bandits during the air strike in Zamfara State, Journalists were yet to receive an official confirmation from the authorities.