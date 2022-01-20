…Can’t hide excitement over new face of Kaduna Commissions projects executed by El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

President Muhammadu Buhari has in Kaduna on Thursday, recalled with nostalgia how he narrowly escaped being bombed near the Kawo bridge, while travelling to Katsina State in July 2014.

Buhari who was at the newly constructed Kawo bridge executed by the El-Rufai administration, said ” there was an attempt to bomb me here…there was a market nearby .”….but his security escort were vigilant.

The Kawo bridge was a project ,many said had became a cynosure, which had attracted many tourists to Kaduna since its completion.

As part of the visit to Kaduna, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the ultra modern sports and shopping complex at Murtala Square Kaduna, where he reiterated the likelihood of his staying in Kaduna after leaving office.

Speaking while commissioning the project,the President commended the foresight and developmental strides of the El-Rufai administration, pointing out that Kaduna would be difficult for a long time visitor to recognise.

Earlier, President Buhari who arrived Kaduna the previous day, was in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna were he appreciated the numerous projects he commissioned and thanked the Governor for building good roads and other infrastructural projects in rural parts of the state.

Buhari and his entourage led by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, were expected to be in Zaria in continuation of the projects commissioning .

The President’s visit to Kaduna, his state of residence since retirement from the military, was expected to end on Friday.

