By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE organized labour on Tuesday announced the suspension of the proposed nationwide protest on January 27, over the government plan to remove subsidy on petroleum product.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Labour House, Abuja.

According him, “Following the reversal and reproach by government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress met this morning (Tuesday) virtually to consider the new position of the government.

” The NEC after vigorous debates took a decision to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for 27th January, 2022 and the national protest scheduled for 2nd February, 2022.”

Details later…