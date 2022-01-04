By Peter Duru, MAKURDI

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has partially dissolved the State Executive Council with the sacking of about eight commissioners.

A statement by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor issued Tuesday in Makurdi, indicated that eight commissioners were, however, retained.

According to the statement, those retained included the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Micheal Gusa; Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea; Commissioner of Finance, David Olofu, and Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Mineral, Bernard Unenge.

Others were Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development and Supervising Commissioner for the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Chief Ekpe Ogbu; Commissioner of Energy, Science and Technology Overseeing Ministry of Education, Dr. Godwin Oyiwona.

On the list were the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development overseeing, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mrs Nylazungwe Igirgi, and Commissioner of Rural Development overseeing Ministry of Water Resources, Engr. Victor Ukaha.

Meanwhile the commissioner-nominees according to the statement, included former lawmaker, Dr. Kester Kyenge, Engr. Uungwa Sachia, Agbatar Rodney, Michael Inalegwu, Agber Senjamin Aernan, Dr. Jane Aja, Saawuan Tamongo, and Levi Nguher

The outgone commissioners were advised to hand over to Permanent Secretaries in their respective Ministries.

“The Governor expresses his profound appreciation to the outgoing commissioners for their service to the State and wish them well in their future endeavours,” part of the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria