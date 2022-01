Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, 93, has joined his ancestors second day of the New Year.

His death was also confirmed to the Tribune by the Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Amidu Ajibade.

Reports said he died at the University College Hospital (UCH) in the early hours of Sunday during an illness.

He was the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan.