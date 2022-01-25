By Peter Okutu

EBONYI State Government Tuesday declared the former House of Representatives member, Hon. Linus Okorie, who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency at the National Assembly wanted for publishing an inciting article against the State on the social media (Facebook).

The article, according to the Government, was alleged to have led to the beheading of an Ebubeagu Security operative (names withheld) in Ikwo Local Government Area of the State.

The House of Representatives member represented his constituency between 2011 to 2019.

This was contained in a joint Press Statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barr. Cletus Afoke.

Details later: