Buhari receives in audience APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in State House on 10th Jan 2022. PHOTO: Bayo Omoboriowo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday said that he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to contest for the position of president in 2023.

Asiwaju Tinybu said it was a lifelong ambition and that he has the confidence, the vision and the capacity to build on the vision of President Buhari.

The APC national leader disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed-doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

ALSO READ: Buhari, Tinubu meet in Aso Rock

He said he was at the State House to see the President on general issues concerning Nigeria including some of the concerns in the APC as well as security issues.

Asked whether he has informed President Buhari of his ambition to contest for the President in 2023, he said, “I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still consulting.”

On what was the response of President Buhari, Asiwaju Tinubu said that the President as a democrat did not ask him to stop from contesting.

Vanguard News Nigeria