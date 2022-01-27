By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The indigenes of Iguomon in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State have accused their neighbours in Ikhuonbo of using security officials to frustrate the execution of a Supreme Court judgment on a boundary dispute in their favour.

Addressing a press conference, yesterday, an advocacy group, Edo People Advocacy Orgnanisation, claimed that some residents of Iguomom have in the course of trying to ensure the implementation of the judgment had their vehicles confiscated by members of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT.

Flanked by elders, youths and members of the community, the group represented by Emmanuel Aigbogun called on the Edo State government to ensure the full implementation of the Supreme Court judgment and the Inspector General of Police to call his men to order and ensure the release of one Evan Egharevba, who he said has been arrested for over two months to deprive him from testifying in an on-going murder case instituted against Ikhuonbo community.

He said: “We want to strongly express our dissatisfaction over the continuous disregard of the Supreme Court judgment delivered on February 3, 2006 relating to land and boundary dispute between Iguomon and Ikhuonbo communities in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of Edo State.

“This dispute over land was brought before the high court of law in 1976 at the Abudu High Court where the Iguomon people won the suit at the high court.”

Reacting to the allegations, a community leader in Ikhonmbo, Peter Ezelekhai, denied the allegations and accused the people of Iguomon of taking laws into their hands.

He admitted that there was a Supreme Court decision but that Oba Erediauwa of blessed memory intervened on the matter that led to the Edo State House of Assembly creating fresh border demarcation between them, which he said has also become a legal issue currently in the court of appeal.

