By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abdulkarim Lawan will on Wednesday 9th February 2022) clocked 10 years of uninterrupted in the office having emerged as Speaker in 2012, after the impeachment of Goni Ali Modu.

Lawan while speaking to Vanguard exclusively on Wednesday thanked Allah (God), government, all his colleagues at the assembly, and the good people of the state, especially those from his constituency (Guzamala) for giving him the mandate to offer service to humanity.

He passed a vote of confidence on the leadership style of governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum’s APC led administration, especially in the ongoing stabilization and Resettlement of millions of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their ancestral homes as well as execution of over 600 people-oriented projects across the 27 Local Government Areas.

The Speaker said, uncountable Bills were passed into law under his leadership but explained that the one he was always proud of, was the Bill passed which led to the establishment of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) that came into force in 2013 as a volunteer group helping the military to combat Boko Haram.

His words: ” I want to use this opportunity to thank God Almighty for making it possible for me to clock 10 years of uninterrupted leadership in the office having emerged as Speaker on 9th February 2012.

“I want to also commend the government, all my colleagues at the assembly, and the good people of the state, especially those from my constituency (Guzamala) for their unflinching support and by giving me the mandate to offer service to humanity.

“I want to also express confidence in the leadership style of governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum’s APC led administration, especially in the ongoing stabilization and Resettlement of millions of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their ancestral homes as well as execution of over 600 people-oriented projects across the 27 Local Government Areas.

“Under my leadership as Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, there are uncountable Bills that were passed into law for the benefit of humanity, but I must say that the one i was always proud of, was the Bill passed which led to the establishment of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) that came into force in 2013 as a volunteer group helping the military to combat Boko Haram.

“Since the establishment of the Civilian-JTF there has been a tremendous improvement in return of gradual peace, and the relationship between the civilian populace and the armed forces which use to be very frosty has faded away.

“I want to pay tribute to all our gallant officers and men who have paid the supreme sacrifices for us to have peace in this part of the world,” he said, adding that the tribute also was for CJTF, many of whom have died, paying the far-reaching sacrifice for the state to have peace.

Lawan, therefore, revealed that with the cordial relationship that exists between the Government and the legislative arm, more dividends of democracy will be executed for the benefits of the people across the state.

He equally enjoined the people of the state to continue to give their maximum support to the present administration of governor Zulum’s transparent and accountable leadership which has taken Borno to greater height in the last three years.

Also in an interview with the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the Speaker, Maina Ma’aji Maina Modu said, “in recognition of the people-oriented legislation under Lawan’s leadership, the articulated parliamentarian, administrator and manager per excellence has received a number of awards which includes; Excellent Leadership and Good Government Award by the National Institute of Public Administration and Management Development, Peace Ambassador by Universal peace Foundation during the First African Summit on Agriculture in Dakar, Senegal, as well as Anti-Corruption Ambassador (M Clean) by ICPC and Foundation for Transparency and Accountability (FTA) and host of others too numerous to mention.