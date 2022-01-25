Senior Partner and CEO, Knight Frank Nigeria, Mr Frank Okosun (M) honoured with the prestigious Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) Large Business of the Year/Capacity Building and Development/category, flanked the CEO, NNLA Mr Ovie Odubu (R) and Executive Assistant Odubu , Ms Anita Uche at the headquarters of Knight Frank Nigeria, Lagos.

The Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) since inception have consistently honoured deserving nation-builders who have relentlessly and tirelessly contributed in no small measure to the rapid growth and development of Nigeria. The awards have fast become a point of reference globally to showcase those who are transforming society positively by being role models and amplifying exemplary innovations in their fields of endeavour.

The philosophy behind the establishment of the NNLA is that the sustained promotion of merit based on excellence holds the key to continuous innovations and inventions by the people, towards economic progress and for the advancement of humankind. In choosing the recipients of the NNLA, regard is given to the nominee’s achievements in the year prior to receiving the award as well as their past achievements and ongoing contribution to Nigeria. The 2022 class of honour displays an array of quintessential individuals whose passion for excellence and hardwork have distinctively earned them the 2022 Nigerian National Legacy Awards.

Rasak Akanni Okoya (Award For Business Leadership)

Razaki Akanni Okoya is a billionaire industrialist and the Aare of Lagos. He had his only formal education at Ansar-un-deen Primary School, Oke-Popo, Lagos. He is the founder of Eleganza Group of Companies that has a market spanning the entire African region. He worked with his father’s tailoring business which also included the sale of tailoring accessories. The experience he got during that period gave him the confidence to start mini-tailoring activities on his own. He saved every penny he made until he had 20 pounds. His mother gave him an extra 50 pounds with the blessings of his father.

Raji Babatunde Fashola (Award for Societal Impact)

Raji Babatunde Fashola is the Honourable Minister for Works, Housing and Power.

He obtained a degree in Law from the University of Benin in 1987 and was called to the Nigeria Bar in November 1988 after undertaking the statutory training for Barristers and Solicitors.



Babatunde Fashola was elected the executive governor of Lagos State on May 29, 2007, where he served four-year tenure and was also re-elected on May 29, 2011, to May 29, 2015, completing eight years, respectively as governor.

Theophilus Danjuma GCON (Award for Human Capital Development)

Theophilus Danjuma is the Chairman and Founder of the TY Danjuma Foundation. He had an illustrious career in the Nigerian Army retiring as Chief of Army Staff in 1979. He then embarked on a business career, amongst the companies he created is the NAL-COMET Group which is one of the most successful indigenous shipping agencies and terminal operators in Nigeria.

There is South Atlantic Petroleum Ltd, an oil exploration and production company which is set to become one of the largest indigenous oil producers in Africa. He is deeply patriotic and has served in key political positions. T Y Danjuma is also a philanthropist with a solid track record of philanthropic giving, which culminated in the establishment of the TY Danjuma Foundation.

Ghali Umar Na’abba (Life Time Achiever Award)

Ghali Umar Na’Abba is a prominent Nigerian businessman, a politician with a difference, and distinguished Abusite who served as the speaker, Nigeria House of Representatives from 2000–2003. Political philosophy, passion for true leadership and courage to stand against bad leadership are the basis of his life and the essence of his politics.

Segun Ogunsanya (Award for Corporate Social Responsibility)

Segun Ogunsanya is Managing Director & CEO of Airtel Nigeria. Prior to his current role, he was the Managing Director and CEO of Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, which is fully owned by Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company Inc. He has over 24 years of rich industry experience across multiple countries, and is a graduate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Cosmas Maduka (Diversified Group Business Leader of the Year)

Cosmas Maduka is a Nigerian Businessman and Philanthropist, the Founder, President, and Chairman of the Coscharis Group, an indigenous combination with an assorted interest in Manufacturing, ICT, Petrochemical, Auto consideration, and Auto Components, Automobile Sales and Services, Agric and Agro-Allied business areas. Maduka is popular for Coscharis Motors, a vehicle deals, and servicing organization. Notwithstanding different brands of vehicles, for example, Range Rover, Ford, and Jaguar; he is the sole wholesaler of BMW in Nigeria.

Olukayode Pitan (Business Support of the Year)

Kayode Pitan is the Managing Director of Bank of Industry, the oldest and largest development finance institution currently operating in Nigeria. Pitan has had a distinguished career in the banking and financial services industry. He began his career with Citibank Nigeria in 1986.

Before joining BOI, Pitan was the MD/CEO of Caroline Properties Ltd and Director of Excel E&P Ltd. He also held the position of Executive Director of Unity Bank Plc and MD at First Interstate Bank Plc. He has a BSc (Hons) in economics from the University of Ibadan and a master’s degree in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School and London Business School.

Michael Adekunle Owolabi- (Inspiring Business Leader)

Michael Adekunle Owolabi is the CEO of Black Pelican Group. He is an astute lawyer and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of

Nigeria. He spent the first 10 years of his

career in Investment Banking, Treasury

and Strategy before pursuing a career

in Interior Design in 2004. Since then, he has grown the Black Pelican Group with 5 subsidiaries into a reference name in interior design.

Munir Ibrahim Lawal (Award for Business Mentorship)

Munir Ibrahim Lawal is the Chairman of Limo Associates Nigeria Limited which was registered in 2002 whose core mission is to build structures with enduring value and the potential to become timeless. Their team of creative professionals carefully evaluate each project in order to adhere to both financial and time constraints, and over the years they have become known as a Leading Real Estate and construction consultancy firm in Nigeria.

Oludotun Jacobs Oseni (Award for Consistency In Excellent Business Standard)

Oludotun Jacob Oseni is the MD of Meritabode Nigeria Limited, a fast growing Real Estate company that was birthed on September 2011. He is a serial entrepreneur with considerable and very vast business experience. He has led Meritabode Nigeria Limited to considerable success within the space of just a few years.

According to him, his passion for housing business was borne out of the pains he saw people suffer, how people have fallen victims in their desire to have shelter.

His passion for excellent service delivery have earned his firm several awards, amongst which are – Real Estate Leadership Excellence Prize 2016,Global Most Trusted Quality Real Estate Company of the Year 2016 , Award for Remarkable Performance in the Real Estate sector, Award as the most reliable property company of the year and Award of Leadership Excellence.

Sam E. Sunday (Award for Excellence in HSE Compliance)

Sam Sunday is the Chairman of Sacoessa Nigeria Limited. His firm is foremost an innovative value added Company , directly supporting oil prospecting, oil drilling and oil field development in Africa without losing sight of the intermediary roles for collaborative partnership relationship.



With their ships ownership in sight and in continuation to providing ship brokerage, ship management services to ship owners and prospective ship owners in West Africa, their long term focus is on building and shaping their portfolio for future generations.

Uzezi Raphael Ogbaide (Emerging Business Leader)

Uzezi Ogbaide is the Chairman of Zez Nigeria Limited. He is a graduate of Accountancy from the Prestigious Ambrose Ali University. He hails from Ofagbe community of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State. His firm Zez Nigeria Limited is an esteemed technical support services provider in the Nigerian oil & gas industry. Zez provides customized solutions in procurement processes and operations.

Headquartered in Lagos Nigeria, with operational offices in Port Harcourt and Warri. ZEZ is an in and out support services provider which deliver procurement and after-procurement services. They supply, install and maintain with end to end management of the process and operations.

Dagogo Omuvai Aki (Award for Excellence in Environmental Stewardship)

Dagogo Omuvai Aki is the Managing Director of Permian Oil and Gas Services Ltd.

He is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Nigeria, where he bagged a B.Tech (Hons) degree in 1996. He oversees operations and currently handles the day to day operations at Permian Oil and Gas Services Ltd. He has over 25 years working experience in both the upstream and downstream sectors of the Oil and Gas Industry. He has spent over 10 years at managerial level working for several Oil and Gas Servicing companies. Mr Aki has serviced major oil producers including Addax, Mobil, Chevron, NAOC, Shell, and Total.