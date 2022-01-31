By Chinonso Alozie

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has called on the members of IPOB, to avail themselves in the ongoing peacemaking process.

This was Kanu’s stand as revealed to newsmen in Owerri, on Monday by his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor after they had visited Kanu last Thursday at the Department of State Security, DSS, detention facility in Abuja.

He said the peace process, was important because enemies were trying to cause disharmony regarding the struggle for the actualization of Biafra.

According to Ejiofor said: “Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu deeply appeals to UmuChineke to avail themselves of the peace initiative presently ongoing and not to be distracted anymore. He further implored all UMUCHINEKE to keep their eyes on the ball because enemies are struggling in vain to entrench disharmony.

“Onyendu reiterates that the ongoing interventions towards peaceful coexistence must be respected, encouraged and abided by. His call for unity among the entire UmuChineke at all levels, who believe in his peaceful message cannot be overemphasised.

“Further, Onyendu extends his warm regards to millions of his fans and followers who have equally remained consistently resolute and focused. He is convinced that the present situation will only last a while and he will emerge victoriously.”

“He also used the opportunity to offer special prayers for me in commemoration of my birthday, as he believed most strongly that the future is crystal bright and holds many good tidings. Consistent with our usual request, we crave your unrelentless prayers and supplications to the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama. It will surely end in Praises,” Ejiofor said.