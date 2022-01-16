.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

A Professor of Educational Management at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Dr Babatola Ayọdele, has identified basic education as a veritable weapon against poverty, illiteracy and terrorism.

Ayodele called on Nigerian governments to make basic education compulsory and affordable to all Nigerians if it’s desirous in the fight against terrorism and social ills currently beleaguering the nation.

The University Don explained that with basic education, Nigerians would be conscious of evil inherent in kidnapping, terrorism and killings, while being knowledgeable enough to deploy their skills acquired to make themselves relevant economically, thereby reducing poverty in the system.

Ayodele said this in Ado-Ekiti over the weekend during the 62nd inaugural lecture of the institution, held at its main campus located along Iworoko road, Ado-Ekiti.

In the lecture entitled: “The Basis And The Basic Education For Sustainable Development in Nigeria”, the Don appealed to stakeholders in the education sector, especially school administrators, to imbibe the culture of maintenance in various institutions of learning.

“Basic education is a tool to reduce and eradicate illiteracy, poverty and criminalities in Nigeria and means to guarantee the rights of the Nigerian child to education.

“The quest to making basic education accessible had enabled the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish and reinforce d the 6-3-3-4 education policy 1986 with a view to rectifying what he called distortions in basic education delivery in Nigeria.

“Let me stress the needs for government at all levels to ensure equity in the distributions of educational resources to schools. This move would further curb the menace of poverty in the rural areas and the educationally disadvantaged communities”.

Emphasizing the role of basic education in Nigeria education system, Ayodele submitted that teachers at the basic education level should be accorded the much-desired recognition and respect they deserve, urging the government to also expose them to continuous professional development programmes to enable them to improve their performances and consequently their productivity.

Lamenting the insecurity of lives and property of students and staff at the basic education level in the country, Prof. Ayodele stressed the need for more cooperation between government and the citizenry in a bid to wage war against terrorism and insurgency as well as all forms of insecurity within the schools.

“As a way of promoting the standard of education in Nigeria, the government must provide physical facilities such as light, comfortable seats, toys and other learning materials. These would further enhance the child’s interest and academic success in early childhood education.

“There was also need for parents to make adequate provisions for the learning materials needed to enhance effective learning of their children at school”.

The event was attended by friends and family of the lecturer as well as the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Honourable Funminiyi Afuye, Vice-chancellors from various Universities within and outside the state among others

