…As CAN confirms 120 kidnapped students released so far

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Two more students kidnapped from the school have been released by the bandits.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, said that 120 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State have regained freedom so far.

He said in a statement that in the early hour of July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the Baptist High School at Maraban Damishi in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and moved the 121 students to another location.

“The number of the released students includes one student, who was freed on December 28, 2021 and another one who was freed on January 1,” he said.

“With the release of these two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far and only one student is still with the bandits,” he said.

