Abductors of Zamfara lecturer's wife, 2 daughters demand N50m ransom

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

THE Kaduna State government, yesterday, said bandits killed nine persons, while five others were injured and hundreds of animals rustled, in three different attacks across Igabi and Zaria Local Government Areas of the state.

Meanwhile, abductors of the wife and two daughters of a lecturer with the Federal College of Education, Technical, FCET, Gusau in Zamfara State, Abdurrazak Muazu, have demanded N50 million ransom.

Kaduna State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, explained that the first report obtained from security officers indicated that bandits attacked Kudu Da Gari settlement in Sabon Birni, Igabi counci and killed seven residents, listed as: Dahiru Bilya, Jibrin Bilya , Dayyabu Adamu, Bashir Habibu, Jabir Shuaibu, Buhari Habibu and Abubakar Habibu.

Four others, namely Audi Mohammad, Mubarak Ilya, Balarabe Junaidu and Umar Bilya, were left critically injured, and were rushed to a medical facility for treatment.

In another incident, bandits invaded a herders’ settlement called Ruggar Goshe, on the outskirts of Kangimin Sarki village, Rigachikun, Igabi council, where one Auwal Koshe was shot dead and about 250 goats and sheep rustled from the settlement.

He added that bandits attacked another herders’ settlement at Filin Idin Barebare, Zaria council, where they killed one Abubakar Mohammad, as one Abubakar Aliyu sustained gunshot injuries to his ribs, and is receiving medical attention, while the bandits then rustled an unspecified number of cattle from the settlement.

Meanwhile, on another note, troops reported that two bandits were neutralized around the outskirts of Tumbau village, Kerawa, Igabi council and that the bandits were retreating to the Malul forest when they were intercepted by the troops, and two of them were neutralized in the ensuing firefight, with an AK-47 rifle recovered.

Expressing grief at the attacks, Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of the souls of the citizens who lost their lives, and sent his condolences to their families.

The governor wished the injured a speedy recovery.

El-Rufai commended the troops for their alertness and swift response during the engagement which saw two bandits neutralized.

Abductors of Zamfara lecturer’s wife, others demand N50m ransom

A family member who pleaded anonymity explained, yesterday that the bandits called and informed them that they needed the sum of N100 million but later reduced the amount to N50 million.

The family source also explained that negotiation was still ongoing, adding that the amount was outrageous.

“As at Monday night, I am aware that they (kidnappers) demanded N50 million ransom and the negotiation is still ongoing.”

Recall that bandits on Friday, kidnapped the wife and two daughters of a lecturer with the Federal College of Education Technical Gusau in Zamfara State, Abdurrazak Muazu.

The wife, Binta Umar Jabaka, and the two daughters, Maryam Abdurrazak and Hafsat Abdurrazak were kidnapped in their house, in Mareri village the outskirts of Gusau town, the state capital at 1a.m., on Friday.

