With his giant strides in business and his other business ventures, the polo loving dude was singled out of the crowd for his outstanding performance in business success despite the adverse effect of Covid-19 on the world economy in 2020 and 2021, where business crashed due to high inflation rate, among other issues.

With his ability to sustain his business putting it back to winning ways with a high profitability margin, He was honored by Just U Magazine as the ‘Most Oustanding Business CEO 2021’. In the next year, the cosmopolitan debonair is not leaving any stone unturned with his projection.

He is planning to increase his stake in other businesses and invest heavily in the Agricultural sector, real estate and another money-spinning business sector. He is also putting structures in place for a business empire that will outgrow him and also make a wide impact in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

For the Kano-born mogul, success does not come by chance. He believes so much in sheer dint of hard work, resilience, doggedness and prayers. More reason why his name is highflying across the countries business firmament. His lofty disruptive business ideas have earned him global recognition as a fast-rising businessman that will reshape the narrative by shattering the stereotype in business a few years to come. Rabiu has always credited his parents and elder brother who instilled toughness, hard work, willingness to achieve success in business and perseverance virtues that have helped him succeed tremendously.

Archetypal of his peers who were born with the proverbial silver spoon in their mouth, relying on their father’s financial war chest and their mothers deep pocket, Nafiu Bala Rabiu, Head honcho of Balnara Universal Ltd a business conglomerate with interest in Real Estate, Rice Production, and Logistics, is deviating from the norm by working assiduously to carve a niche for himself in business and also in the corporate world. The most interesting part of his sojourn into the murky waters of business is that he started at a very tender age following the footstep of his Billionaire father who was successful businessmen in the country. Nafiu started working at the tender age of 18 in his elder brother’s company; Ramu Unique Resources, a multi-billion Naira company and the number one BUA Cement Distribution Company at the time who is into Real Estate, Logistics, Rice Mill and of course, BUA Cement Distribution, a company where he got his first job and expanded his business experience. He later rose to become the company’s Director

The generous moneybag also co-founded another company called; PIYO GLOBAL Ltd, a multi-billion Naira company with business pies in Construction, Construction Materials Distribution and Real Estate.

Under Rabiu’s watchful eyes at PIYO GLOBAL Ltd, He achieved a great feat that cannot be swept under the carpet. He sealed a mouth-watery cement distribution deal with Obu Cement Company Limited (BUA Cement), Okpella and Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN, Sokoto cement) Sokoto. Over 100 clients buy cement trucks from the company in bulk; distribution of cement to over 25 different locations mostly in Northern Nigeria. The Company PIYO constructed Ploutos indoor recreation center; redeveloped Ungwan Rimi Market Kaduna, in partnership with the Kaduna State Markets Development and Management Limited and a lot more. Like his father who is a philanthropists in Nigeria, he is also involved in humanitarian works for the downtrodden.

Those close to him averred that; he is a very modest guy who loathes unnecessary attention. he believes in the achievement speaking volume of his persona. He is also a goal-getter who is of the opinion that; you can also touch lives by creating wealth and also providing employment for the masses this and many more are his driving energy in the business sector despite the hard times business face lately due to the dwindling world economy.