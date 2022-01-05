The Bashorun Askia Foundation (BAF) began the distribution of food items such as rice, beans, yams, plantains,etc, to aged women and men across Isoko Nation.

The Founder/Grand Patron of Bashorun Askia Foundation, Bashorun Askia Ogieh who was represented by his wife, Chief (Mrs) Grace Askia Ogieh said, this has been an annual programme of the foundation.

The distribution was flagged off at the Bashorun Askia Civic Center, Uzere after which the team will move to Oleh, Irri, Enhwe, Okpolo, Igbide, Umeh, Erowha, Emede Olomoro, Avirara and other Isoko communities.

Others who joined at the exercise are, PDP Chairman Isoko South LGA, Odio Obaro Godspower, Chief Prosper Edo , PDP Chairman Uzere Ward 04, Amb Immortal Efi , Chief Mrs Josephine Enwenede among others.