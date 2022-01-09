*Returns after 19 years of disappearing from the music scene

By Benjamin Njoku

After 19 years of disappearing from the country’s music scene, veteran Ghetto singer, Baba Fryo has staged a dramatic comeback to the scene with the release of his new single,” Dey Ur Dey.”

Fryo’s last song, “Nigeria no Send” was released in 2003. Since then, the ghetto singer went underground, but the good news is that he’s back again to rule the music scene.

He’s best known for his popular song titled “Dem go dey Pose” which he released in the late 1990s.

The song was written in pidgin and popularized with a dancing style known as Galala, invented by him and his Ajegunle music stars including Daddy Fresh and Daddy Showkey. He has another song, “Notice Mi.”

His new single has been streaming on all digital platforms since Saturday.

Fryo said he’s working on the music video which will drop soon.

On why he disappeared from the music scene for a long a time, the “Dem go dey Pose’ crooner said he took a break to redefine his music.

He added that he believes in releasing a new song at the right time.

“I believe when the time comes it will speak for itself,” Fryo added.

Speaking further, the Ghetto singer said he has been composing songs since his disappearance from the scene, adding “it took me about three weeks to put the single together.”

“I have to compose this single because of the hypocrites around me,” he said.

The Ghetto singer said he’s using his new single to rebuke hypocrites and parasites who are creating confusion in the country.