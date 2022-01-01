Founder of AYAMA BUNTE FOUNDATION, Olatunji Adewale Oluseyi, popularly known as AYAMA, has reiterated his commitment to putting smiles on the faces of widows and aged women in society.

Oluseyi gave the assurance while distributing food items to 200 widows and aged mothers in Idanre, Ondo State today.

Oluseyi said the aim of the programme was to reach out to people, especially the vulnerable in society.

He appreciated God for the opportunity to lend a helping hand and promised to ensure that AYAMA BUNTE foundation assists people whenever the need arises.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed delight and also appreciated the foundation for considering the widows and aged mothers.

They stated that the gesture would go a long way to assist them, especially at this festive period.