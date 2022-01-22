Nigerian youths have been urged to set long term and achievable goals in 2022.

Speaking during an entrepreneurship summit titled, Audacious Conference 2022, and held at King Heritage Church, Lagos, convener, Reverend Lawrence Onochie, noted that “the conference was aimed to position and equip youths with the needed skills and wisdom to succeed in their various endeavors in 2022”.

Onochie went on, “As a life coach and counselor, I discovered in over the last 30 years that 90% of young people hardly accomplish 15% of their innate potentials.

“So, it became necessary to come up with a practical approach to the issues”.

On his part, Dr. Richie Achukwu, also known as Ambassador of Possibilities, stressed the need to key in by setting their goals right.

“Set a goal of 10 years which you must commit to for impact and you should be able to leverage opportunities available within the digital space rather than wait for the system.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the CEO of Coinbox, Mr. Ayo Emakhiomhe, who spoke on wealth creation through partnership, urged young people on the need for more collaborative effort among themselves rather than competition which seems unhealthy for most start up.

Emakhiomhe made reference to notable brands that grew on partnerships such as Microsoft, Facebook and Zenith Bank among others.

He said: “The reality is for any start-up to grow big. Partnership is needed with the right people such as mentors, consultants and those with the needed skills.”

Wife of the convener, Mrs. Josephine Onochie, charged participants to utilise the opportunities from the conference by seeking wise counsel on their path.

“What matters at the end of the day is being focused to ones goals”, she added.

The event also had notable presence of Dapo Omolade, CEO of Hybrid Group, a firm with over 20 years in the health and safety sector

Vanguard News Nigeria