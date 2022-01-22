.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, Haliru Nababa has charged officers and men of the Corps to do more to ward off external attacks on custodial centres, saying the development portends grave danger to the country’s sovereignty.

Nababa gave the charge Friday in Abuja in a message to the management and staff of the service.

“As you all are aware, our dear country is sadly challenged with a lot of security issues resulting in a series of external jail attacks. This trend is quite alarming as it threatens the sovereignty and prosperity of our nation.

“However, we are not resting on our oars to ensure that we stem the tide and put to shame all enemies of the state.

“As we face the year 2022, we shall consolidate on the gains so far made and devise better means of surmounting all challenges. We will continue to rally support from both state and non-state actors, as well as members of the public to overcome the challenges.

“While I work hard to ensure that all officers and men are well equipped and favourably disposed to discharge their duties, there shall be no room for the indolence of any sort”, he stated.

Nababa added that the new era of Corrections has placed on the Service a higher call to duty that demands absolute commitment, attitudinal change and value re-orientation.

“Therefore, we intend to revive our Industries and strengthen our Farm Centres to enhance inmates training and value reorientation. We will also strive to encourage the virtues of discipline, hard work and dedication among personnel for greater motivation”, he stated.

He added that in 2022 close attention will be paid to inmates’ feeding in terms of quality and quantity of food served; accessibility to basic healthcare; as well as the availability of recreational facilities in all Custodial Centres.

Also, Nababa added that a Quarterly Performance Assessment Form has been made available to monitor inmates’ court attendance, vocational training, educational opportunities and other Psycho-Social support programmes.

“I am glad that presently, no fewer than 970 inmates are running various academic programmes in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Special Study Centres located in our facilities across the nation. This is aside from the large number of inmates that sat for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) with impressive results.

“This is a clear departure from the primitive idea of seeing custody as punitive and an end to one’s career. The Service now emphasizes the training of inmates in preparation for their reintegration into the society as useful and responsible citizens”, he explained.

