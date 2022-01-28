.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon David Ayodele Asalu has disclosed that those leading campaign of calumny against Senator Ademola Adeleke is capable of weakening the party chances in the July 2022 governorship election in the state.

Speaking with Vanguard at the Party Secretariat in Osogbo at the weekend, Asalu said those opposing the candidature of Senator Adeleke went too with the outright falsehood and blackmails they have employed in a bid to stop him from contesting the party’s primary.

Hon Asalu who blamed fifth columnists for the turn of events in the party, however called on PDP leaders across board to weigh the price of a fragmented party into the election and speak out against those with destructive mission.

“Those who want our Party (PDP) to fail in the upcoming election are busy spewing falsehoods against Senator Adeleke and ignite a crisis that will make it impossible for us to focus. This will never benefit anyone except for the marauders who are obviously working for the APC.

“Embarking on campaign of calumny would amount to a betrayal to the sacrifices of members and multitude of Osun people who daily anticipate the return of a PDP government.

“The upcoming election is not about an individual, and infact, our party, but the People of Osun who rely on our platform to take them out of the miserable conditions that the APC bad governance over the years had led them.

“We have to be careful not to play into the hands of the APC. They want to divide us and the only way to show they did not succeed is if we all reject the message of their agents in our midst, and come together irrespective of our difference,” he added.